Who Says You Can’t Go Home?

Rockford native MaRynn Taylor will take the stage as the warmup act for Kelsea Ballerini’s Live on Tour 2025 at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The show is part of a 36-date nationwide tour, and Taylor, alongside UK artist Maisie Peters, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance as one of the opening acts for the acclaimed country pop star.

“I’m so honored to be going on tour with Kelsea,” said Taylor. “She is someone I’ve looked up to for a long time, and I am so excited to be part of this iconic tour along with Maisie Peters. This is going to be such a blast—who’s coming?!”

For Taylor, this moment is a culmination of years of hard work, resilience, and a deep love for country music. Hailing from Rockford, Michigan, Taylor’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. Since moving to Nashville in 2020, the self-taught singer-songwriter and guitar player has made a lasting impact in the industry with her heartfelt music and authentic storytelling.

Her breakthrough song, Dads and Daughters, released in 2020, became an instant favorite among country music fans across the country. The song quickly put her on the map, and since then, she’s been steadily building her career with new releases and standout performances.

From Rockford to the Big Stage

Taylor’s journey to the big stage has been a story of both perseverance and passion. “I first visited Nashville when I was 12, and I was so captivated by it that I promised myself I would return one day to pursue my music career,” Taylor shared in an earlier interview with Grand Rapids Magazine. “It’s surreal to look back on that moment and see how far I’ve come. Living here now feels like a dream come true.”

In addition to her music career, MaRynn Taylor’s performance resume has continued to expand. Recently, she had the honor of singing the national anthem and performing a halftime show for a crowd of 72,000 at the Buffalo Bills stadium, a testament to her growing recognition in the country music world.

“I feel incredibly grateful for every opportunity I get,” said Taylor. “It’s moments like those that remind me why I’m doing this—connecting with people through music is such a powerful thing.”

New Music and Upcoming Projects

Taylor’s music, much like her live shows, is rooted in honesty and vulnerability. Her recent EP, Get to Know Me, showcases her evolving sound and personal growth as an artist. Fans are particularly excited about her upcoming single, Season 2 of Friends, which reflects on the struggles and pressures of being in your 20s and feeling like you don’t have everything figured out. Inspired by a conversation with her cousin, the song is a reminder that it’s okay to not have all the answers yet—there’s always room for growth and self-discovery.

“I wrote this song because I want people to know that they’re not alone in feeling like they don’t have it all together,” Taylor explained. “We’re all still figuring it out, and that’s okay. Life is like a TV show—sometimes we’re just in Season 2.”

What to Expect at Van Andel Arena

As MaRynn Taylor takes the stage at Van Andel Arena tomorrow night, fans can expect an electrifying performance filled with passion, raw emotion, and infectious energy. Whether she’s performing crowd favorites like Dads and Daughters or previewing new material from her upcoming album, Taylor’s dynamic stage presence will surely set the tone for an unforgettable night of music.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see this rising star in action as she warms up the crowd for Kelsea Ballerini. With a blend of heartfelt lyrics, catchy melodies, and undeniable charisma, MaRynn Taylor is sure to leave a lasting impression on every fan in the audience.

Van Andel Arena is located at 130 Fulton West in Grand Rapids. Tickets are available now, so grab yours before they’re gone and get ready for an unforgettable night of music with MaRynn Taylor and Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets to Feb. 21 show at Van Andel Arena can be purchased here.