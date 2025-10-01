A giant among women

People visiting downtown Grand Rapids for ArtPrize may be interested to know that the subject of the towering mural on Monroe Avenue NW is a towering figure in the city’s history.

Ethel B. Coe is now memorialized in a vibrant mural tucked along Monroe Avenue NW — fittingly located on the alley that bears her name, Ethel B. Coe Way. Painted on the side of 20 Monroe Live, the mural celebrates a woman whose life was rooted in music, activism, and public service.

Born in Falls Church, Virginia, in 1899 — just 30 years after the Civil War — Coe moved to Grand Rapids at age eight. Her sense of justice appeared early: while a student at South High School, she successfully challenged a local business in a civil rights case after being denied service at an ice cream parlor. It was a quiet but powerful act of defiance that foreshadowed her lifelong commitment to advocacy.

Throughout her decades in Grand Rapids, Coe became a force for equity, deeply involved with the NAACP, the Urban League, and the Family Life Council. She was also a gifted artist, performing for over 40 years with the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and the St. Cecilia Music Society. Even at 68, she continued giving back — volunteering across the U.S. and abroad to teach English to Latino and Vietnamese children.

Ethel B. Lee Coe died in 1988, but her legacy lives on — not just in paint and pavement, but through the Giants Ethel Coe Humanities Award, which honors individuals who, like her, uplift the community through art and activism.