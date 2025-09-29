Grand Rapids unveils Kendall Street Fire Station

City officials, state legislators, and community members gathered Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Grand Rapids’ newest fire station — a state-of-the-art facility on Kendall Street that marks a significant investment in both public safety and the Third Ward community.

Located at 4044 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, the newly minted Station No. 12 represents more than just a modern upgrade for the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The 12,600-square-foot fire station was funded by an $8.1 million grant from the State of Michigan and is designed to serve as a model for sustainable, community-conscious infrastructure.

The station was formally introduced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor David LaGrand, City Manager Mark Washington, Fire Chief Brad Brown, and members of the City Commission and Public Safety Committee. Several state legislators, including Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and State Representatives Kristian Grant, Phil Skaggs, John Fitzgerald, and David LaGrand, also participated in the event.

Thoughtfully designed for both form and function, the facility is built with sustainability and neighborhood integration at the forefront. One standout feature is a handcrafted conference table and feature wall made from a 140-year-old white oak tree that once stood on the property — a deliberate effort to honor the land’s history and reflect the community’s values.

The new station is also expected to significantly improve emergency response times in the surrounding area, addressing long-standing concerns about fire and rescue accessibility in the city’s southeast neighborhoods.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to tour the facility, which includes spacious apparatus bays, modern living quarters, and community meeting areas. The event offered residents a firsthand look at how the space will serve both the firefighters who work there and the neighborhoods they protect.

As Grand Rapids continues to grow, projects like Station No. 12 reflect a broader vision for equitable investment in infrastructure that serves all corners of the city — especially communities historically underrepresented in such initiatives.