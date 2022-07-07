Wonderland Distilling releases Rebel Road Whiskey

A craft distillery is teaming up with a motorcycle rally that benefits the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon on a limited-edition whiskey blend.

Muskegon-based Wonderland Distilling said Thursday, July 7, it teamed up with Muskegon’s Rebel Road, a motorcycle rally, on a limited-edition packaging of its blend of straight whiskeys to benefit the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon.

The distillery’s Rebel Road Reserve, created especially for the 2022 event, is the official whiskey of Rebel Road. The blend will be available in retail stores and restaurants around West Michigan beginning this week, as well as at event bars during the festival, which is slated for Wednesday-Sunday, July 13-17.

“Rebel Road is one of our favorite weeks of the year, and to have our whiskey selected as the official whiskey of the event this year is a huge honor that gives us a much bigger role in the festivities than ever before,” said Allen Serio, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Wonderland Distilling. “Rebel Road Reserve honors all the bikers who take part in this event.”

Muskegon’s Rebel Road was founded five years ago to celebrate Muskegon’s motorcycle history and to support Downtown Muskegon and the Child Abuse Council (CAC) of Muskegon County.

Consisting of breweries, restaurants, bars, a performance arts center, an arena, small shops, a gallery, hotels and other businesses, all proceeds from the five-day event’s CAC Beverage Tents around Downtown Muskegon go to the CAC of Muskegon County to support local children.

Rebel Road Reserve, a blend of straight whiskeys, was crafted from local rye, wheat and corn whiskeys from partnering distilleries, hand-blended with purpose. The blend begins with a sweet nose of dark caramel and brown sugar, ending with a long, caramel finish with a hint of fresh mint.

Wonderland Distilling handcrafts whiskey, gin and vodka by hand in small batches and has a cocktail bar at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood that serves cocktails created using Wonderland spirits and locally sourced meals and small plates.