Cars & Coffee returns to the Downtown Market

People can drink their fill of coffee and check out hot rods this weekend at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Cars & Coffee Grand Rapids will return to the Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, for the second time this season from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

Vehicles on display at the free event will include sports cars, exotics, tuners, muscle cars and classics. About 100 show cars will be in the Downtown Market parking lot adjacent to Ionia Avenue and under the covered market shed, where spectators can stroll through the array of automobiles from owners around the region.

The Downtown Market will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday for a variety of food and beverage options from market hall merchants. Parking is available on site and in the nearby lot on McConnell Street SW during the event.

For those who can’t make it this weekend, a third Cars & Coffee “Drive in and Dine” event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Downtown Market.