Zeelmania to host community events in July

A community street fair is taking place this month in downtown Zeeland.

Zeeland Festivals and the city of Zeeland will host Zeelmania, a series of family-friendly summer events, at 6 p.m. during upcoming Mondays in July. The festival will take place along Main Avenue between Elm and Church streets.

Each week features a different theme and a variety of activities for the community to enjoy.

The festivities will kick off July 11 with the city’s fifth annual color explosion event. Attendees are encouraged to wear white and experience an explosion of colored powder similar to a color run.

Community Heroes Night will be held July 18 in celebration of local heroes.

Exploration Night will round out Zeelmania on July 25 with science experiments, robotics, outdoor discovery and other activities.

Food trucks, face painting, inflatables and music also will be part of the weekly events.

Zeelmania organizers said the goal of the street fair is to bring more attention to downtown Zeeland and add more events to the community calendar.

Sponsors for Zeelmania include Mast Heating & Cooling, Cunningham Dalman PC and Gentex Corporation.