Winery opens tasting room

A winery has opened a tasting room in an old service station in the region.

Round Barn Filling Station in Coloma opened early in August and is the newest addition to Round Barn’s portfolio of tasting rooms and eateries.

The tasting room is located at 3401 Friday Rd. and takes the place of a former Texaco gas station.

Libations include a variety of Round Barn Winery wines like dry whites, dry reds, fruit, sparkling and sweet, as well as Round Barn Distillery spirits like rum, gin and vodka.

The location offers tastings every day. Patrons can choose any six tastes (up to two spirits) and receive a souvenir wine glass. Reservations are not necessary but are encouraged for groups of 10 or more.

The food menu also features soup, salads, sandwiches, wraps and more.

The tasting room has 89 seats, including tables and bar seating, as well as an outdoor patio with 100 seats, including a picnic table and bench seating.

Round Barn also operates a brewery and public house in Baroda and a tasting room in Union Pier.

Photo: Courtesy Round Barn