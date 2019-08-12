Step back for the Danish Festival

A long-running cultural celebration is returning this week.

The 55th-annual Danish Festival will be Aug. 15-18 in Greenville, with entertainment and food at various locations and times.

The festival will feature parades, concerts, museum tours, an antique auto show, a dunk tank, photo booths, hot air balloon flights, a 5k run, a 1-mile walk, a kids run, face painting and more.

The event will also feature a food court with a variety of stands, such as Lisa’s Sweet Fried Dough, Two Hot Tamales and more.

The full festival schedule is online.

Photo via fb.com