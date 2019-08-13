The Greek festival welcomes you

The Greek cultural festival Yassou! is this weekend.

Yassou! will be Aug. 16-18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids, at 330 Lakeside Dr. NE. “Yassou” means welcome in Greek.

The three-day festival will feature a menu of Greek food, including souvlaki on a pita, a lamb shank dinner, a gyro sandwich and much more.

The event’s beverage menu will feature Greek cocktails, wines and beer.

Holy Trinity’s youth dancers are scheduled to perform Greek dances wearing traditional Greek attire, and the Greek band Levendes is set to perform.

The festival will also include dance lessons, cooking classes and a church tour.

More information is online.

Photo via fb.com