Wine, Beer & — an NBA Star?

If you’re a foodie looking for a can’t-miss event this fall, look no further than Grand Rapids. Forbes has recognized the city’s Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival as one of the top dozen “Fall Wine Festivals in North America You Don’t Want to Miss” — and it’s been holding that honor since 2019. Now, the festival’s 18th annual edition promises even more reasons to mark your calendars: NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas will be making a special appearance.

Set for Nov. 21-22 at DeVos Place, this Midwest culinary celebration has long been a highlight for locals and visitors alike, drawing foodies eager to sample from more than 1,200 selections of wine, beer, cider, spirits, coffees and non-alcoholic options—all under one roof.

Thomas, the former Detroit Pistons point guard and NBA champion, will headline the festival with his exclusive Cheurlin Champagne brand. Since acquiring Cheurlin Champagne in 2015 through his Isiah International Inc. portfolio, Thomas has brought a fresh sparkle to the world of bubbly—and now, Grand Rapids can savor it firsthand.

Meet Isiah, Sip the Bubbly

“The Cheurlin Experience” offers festival-goers a rare chance to meet Thomas and enjoy a guided tasting of four of his signature champagnes, paired with exquisite bites from Margaux, the French-inspired restaurant inside the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Guests will sample:

Cheurlin Champagne Brut Spécial paired with Lobster & Crab Citrus Salad

Cheurlin Champagne Rosé de Saignée paired with Ciliegline Mozzarella and Tochi Cherry Mostarda

Cheurlin Thomas Célébrité paired with Shrimp, Candied Kumquats, and Vermouth Pan Sauce

Cheurlin Thomas Le Champion paired with Sous Vide Wagyu NY Strip Steak, Comte Gougère, and Root Vegetable Puree

The last two champagnes are exclusive Grower Champagnes, making this tasting a true luxury. The experience is limited to 30 seats per session, with three sessions available (Friday at 4:30 p.m., and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.). Tickets are $50 and can be reserved online.

A Five-Course Dinner with a Champagne Legend

For an even more intimate encounter, there’s a pre-festival, limited-seating dinner at Margaux on Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Executive Chef Greg Pawlowski has crafted a decadent five-course menu featuring lobster citrus tart, fried sweetbreads, seabass, wagyu ribeye, and a brown butter cake with raspberry mousse—all perfectly paired with Cheurlin champagnes.

Just 49 seats are available for the $200-per-person event, which includes the unique opportunity to purchase bottles of Cheurlin Champagne signed by Thomas himself. (Note: Autographs on memorabilia will not be allowed during the festival.) Reservations for this one-of-a-kind experience can be made online: Isiah Thomas 5-Course Cheurlin Champagne Dinner at Margaux.

Cheers for Charity and More

The festivities kick off Nov. 20 with “ Cheers for Charity,” a VIP tasting from 6-9 p.m. in the DeVos Place Grand Gallery. Benefiting Hospice of Michigan’s “We Honor Veterans” program, this elegant evening features small plates and curated drinks from a dozen top restaurants. Thomas, whose father is a veteran, will welcome guests to the event.

Throughout the festival, visitors can explore distinct tasting zones:

The Vineyard (Steelcase Ballroom): Wines, including the exclusive Elite Collection

Beer City Station (Hall C): Local, domestic and international beers

Cider Row (Hall C): Michigan and national ciders

The Barrel Room (Welsh Lobby): Michigan craft spirits

Rendezbrew (Grand Gallery): Specialty coffees and decadent desserts

Non-alcoholic options in multiple areas

Additional festival highlights include chef-led pairings, a World Food Lounge featuring global flavors, a marketplace of specialty foods, culinary demonstrations on the Meijer Food Stage, and expert-led wine and spirit tastings.

Tickets and More

General admission is $25 per day for Friday (Nov. 21, 4-9 p.m.) and Saturday (Nov. 22, 2-9 p.m.). Tasting tickets are sold separately for 50 cents each and can be purchased online or at the event.

For those wanting to turn the festival into a getaway, special hotel packages are available at the Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids. Packages include accommodations, two festival tickets, 20 tasting tickets per person, a $50 food and beverage credit per night, and parking. Admission tickets, pairing reservations, tasting sessions and other details are found at GRWineFestival.com.

Grand Rapids continues to elevate its culinary scene—and this festival, with its unbeatable blend of local flavor, global inspiration, and celebrity sparkle, is a can’t-miss for food lovers and their families. So grab a glass, bring your appetite, and maybe, just maybe, convince your husband (or wife) to come meet a basketball legend while you indulge.