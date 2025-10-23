The Best Burgers— Frankly

If your weekend plans include a drive through fall foliage, a trip to the lakeshore, or a little Downtown Holland trick-or-treating, make a pit stop in Zeeland. Between the gold, red, and orange leaves, Frank’s Diner and its new (ish) sibling, Frank’s East, are the perfect way to soak up nostalgia—and a great meal—without missing a single pumpkin-colored sunset.

Walk through the red-and-white checkered door of Frank’s Diner, and you’re instantly transported to a time when diners were the beating heart of small-town America. A weekday lunch meant for quiet contemplation quickly turned into a lively mix of locals swapping stories. The jukebox spins oldies, vintage Coca-Cola signs and black-and-white photos line the walls, and the floor’s classic red-and-white tiles lead to red bar stools pulled up to a grill where burgers sizzle in plain view.

Though the grill-side bar remains a cornerstone of the diner experience, change is in the air. Since Tim and Teresa VanderZwagg took the helm in 2023, they’ve added Frank’s East, a neighboring expansion that complements the charm of the original while offering more room to linger. The menu hasn’t been overhauled—just evolved. The shift from classic smash burgers to a more pub-style patty is subtle, leaving room for all the favorites, while the new space brings a relaxed, inclusive vibe: from blue-collar lunch breaks to family dinners and game-night drinks.

Frank’s East may be the shiny newcomer, but it rests on nearly a century of tradition. Frank’s Diner opened in 1924 as Dionise Confectionary, a tiny shop selling exotic fruits and handmade chocolates, before adding a grill during World War II. Through decades of family stewardship and local loyalty, it survived economic hardship, war, and changing tastes—always remaining a hub for Zeeland locals.

Today, Frank’s continues to honor its past while embracing growth. Exposed brick from Zeeland’s historic Veneklasen brickyard, local photos, and a mix of old and new décor make Frank’s East feel both rooted and refreshed. Whether you’re a lifelong regular or a first-time visitor, it’s a place to slow down, remember, and savor the flavors of Zeeland’s history.