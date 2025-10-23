Save the date, and your seat!

Can you believe it? It’s already time to lock in tickets for shows happening next March. While you’re still knee-deep in pumpkin spice and costume brainstorming—and maybe sneaking the Halloween candy meant for trick-or-treaters—there’s a whole world of theater lovers already claiming the best seats in the house.

Broadway Grand Rapids just dropped tickets for & Juliet—the pop-fueled, chart-topping smash that’s rewriting Shakespeare and flipping the rules of musical theater. Coming to DeVos Performance Hall for one unforgettable week, March 10–15, 2026.

Move over, jukebox musicals. This “playlist musical” reimagines Shakespeare’s tragic heroine in a vibrant, pop-fueled new light.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. What if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo, but instead got whisked away on a fabulous journey—ditching her famous ending for a fresh start and a second chance at life and love, on her own terms?

This show is a laugh a minute, as William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway hilariously spar over plot twists and character arcs in a production that doesn’t just break the fourth wall—it obliterates it. Packed with chart-topping hits you know by heart—from Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” to Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”—it’s pop nostalgia meets theatrical brilliance.

Created by Schitt’s Creek Emmy-winning writer David West Read, & Juliet has been praised for its humor, heart, and unapologetically queer-positive storytelling. The San Francisco Chronicle calls it “the smartest dumb musical you need to watch”—a feel-good spectacle that’s impossible not to love.

So while you sip that pumpkin spice latte, go ahead and click “buy.” This one’s worth planning ahead for.

If You Go

What: & Juliet, presented by Broadway Grand Rapids

When: March 10–15, 2026

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets: On sale Oct. 23, 2025, at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or 616-235-6285

If you don’t want to be the last to know—or worse, the one watching from the sidelines—now’s the time to claim your spot.