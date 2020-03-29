Virtue Cider offers pickup, delivery options

A West Michigan cidery is offering curbside pickup.

Virtue Ciders’ taproom, at 2170 62nd St., Fennville is closed to the public to curb the spread of COVID-19, but customers can order cider and merchandise to go.

Customers can place an order for pickup online, which will be ready within 15-20 minutes from ordering. Orders also can be scheduled for pickup at a later time. Cidery staff will bring the order directly to customers’ vehicles.

Additionally, residents can place orders for delivery on Virtue’s website. This is the first time the cidery has offered its packaged core and specialty ciders online for shipping nationally.

Virtue Cider said it is following all safety guidelines and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of employees and guests.