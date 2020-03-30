Founders Brewing campaign supports arts community

Founders Brewing Co. pledged to use its social media platforms to help promote artists affected by COVID-19.

The brewery recently launched #CraftedinMI, an online campaign to support the local arts community in Michigan, including makers, musicians, culinary artists, small business owners and more.

Throughout the stay-at-home order, the Founders team will be sharing some of its favorite Michigan-based craftspeople with the goal of bringing awareness to their talent and driving support during this time of need.

“Michiganders are known for their preserving spirit and relentless creativity, especially in the face of adversity,” Founders President and co-founder Dave Engbers said. “We want to celebrate and support our local makers by promoting the amazing work they continue to create, and we hope it will inspire others to do the same.”

Dayna Walton, owner of Solstice Handmade, said she has struggled in recent weeks as everything she’d been looking forward to financially was postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.

“With the help directing eyes to my artwork and online shop, I was able to recoup income lost from workshop cancelations in March and continue to move forward with projects that employ other local makers in collaboration,” Walton said. “I hope that I can pass on joy and relief I felt with others.”

Solstice Handmade, which sells handmade prints, textiles, graphic design work and more, is just one of several Michigan artists Founders supports through #CraftedinMI. To get involved, visit FoundersBrewing.com and follow the brewery on social media (@foundersbrewing) to read #CraftedinMI stories and to find out more about lending direct support.

Michigan-based makers who want to be considered for a feature are encouraged to contact Founders at social@foundersbrewing.com.