Virtue Cider celebrates fall early with two bottled releases

To celebrate the coming fall, also known as cider season, Fennville-based Virtue Cider is offering two seasonal bottled ciders.

Virtue Cider’s Kriek and Old Spot are now available for direct shipping nationally to 39 states through Virtue’s online store or can be ordered for pickup from Virtue Farm.

Kriek is a cider from last year’s harvest aged on whole Schaerbeek cherries from Seedling Farm in South Haven for three weeks. The full-bodied cider is deep red, slightly effervescent and reminiscent of a red wine.

Old Spot cider is an homage to the heritage breed animals that live on Virtue Cider’s farm, like Gloucestershire Old Spot Pigs. These are traditional orchard pigs who were part of the soil-to-cider cycle in England. According to orchard folklore, their spots are said to be bruises caused by apples falling from the trees in the orchards where the pigs grazed.

Old Spot is a traditional, still, dry, barrel-aged English farmhouse cider made with Michigan bittersweet apples.

Virtue Cider’s traditional lineup of Brut, Pear and Rosé also can be purchased online.