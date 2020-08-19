Downtown Holland hosts first cocktail challenge

Downtown Holland challenged its bars, pubs and restaurants to create their best Holland-themed cocktail as part of the inaugural Downtown Holland Cocktail Challenge.

Currently, seven businesses are participating in the challenge, including Crane’s In The City, Hops at 84 East, New Holland Brewing, Obstacle No. 1, Poquito and Waverly Stone Gastropub.

“The first Downtown Holland Cocktail Challenge came about because we wanted to find a fun and safe way to help promote our restaurants during this difficult time for businesses,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “And what better way than celebrating everything that makes Holland special? And I think we all have to admit that that with all of the challenges 2020 has brought, a cocktail certainly couldn’t hurt.”

The public can view the cocktails in the Downtown Holland cocktail challenge and read the descriptions on Downtown Holland’s Facebook page.

Customers are encouraged to join the celebration for a chance to win a $50 gift card to one of the participating bars, pubs and restaurants. Customers just need to snap a photograph of themselves enjoying one of the specialty cocktails in the contest and either tag #downtownholland on Instagram or share the photograph on Downtown Holland’s Facebook page to be entered.