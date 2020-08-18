Founders drops gose-style Mothership beer

Founders Brewing Co. unveiled Passion Fruit Gose as the next release in its Mothership Series of beers.

A new play on fruit beers, the passion fruit cuts through the tang of the gose style while delivering notes of guava, mango and other citrus flavors, according to the brewery.

“We started experimenting with gose-style ales a couple years ago when we launched Green Zebra,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “It’s a fun style that brings together the mouth-puckering qualities of a good sour with the crushability of a lighter beer. We found that passion fruit brings just the right amount of tropical sweetness to the tang of the gose — perfect for the waning days of summer.”

Mothership Series beers are limited, brew team favorites only available in bottles at Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms.

Passion Fruit Gose will be available in six-packs of bottles beginning Aug. 26. A very limited draft offering also will be available in Michigan starting in late August.

Previous Mothership Series beers include Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.