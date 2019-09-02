Try to get Founders’ CBS for the ‘last’ time

A popular seasonal brew by Founders Brewing co. is being released for the “last” time this fall.

Founders will re-release its Canadian Breakfast Stout, or CBS, in 12-oz bottles and 750-ml bottles, according to the brewery last week.

The imperial coffee and chocolate stout is aged in maple bourbon barrels. It is the final release in Founders’ 2019 Barrel-Aged Series.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery has released the stout the past two years, and it has “no future plans to brew it again.”

Founders Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said this is “the last year I plan on making CBS, so get it while you can.”

“It’ll be missed in 2020, but I’m looking forward to bringing out some new barrel-aged releases,” Kosmicki said.

Founders first brewed CBS after Kosmicki “stumbled upon” bourbon barrels that had stored maple syrup. The brewery added the same base beer as its Kentucky Breakfast Stout to the barrels, and CBS was born. The stout has a flavor profile of maple syrup, roasted coffee and chocolate and 11.3% ABV.

General admission CBS ticket sales start on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with pickup at both taprooms Oct. 25-27.

Canadian Breakfast Stout will be available in all Founders markets on draft and in bottles on Nov. 1.

Photo: Courtesy Founders Brewing Co.