Listen to culture at the Michigan Irish Music Festival

“You don’t have to be Irish to love this festival.”

The Michigan Irish Music Festival will be Sept. 12-15 at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon.

The park will have a variety of sites featuring an Irish market, an Irish store, food vendors, a limerick contest, games, a pub and more.

The market and store will be selling items such as clothing, Irish jewelry and tile art, Celtic-inspired handbags and traditional and hybrid kits.

There will be six stages, where Irish folk music, contemporary Celtic rock, storytelling, dancing and more will be performed.

