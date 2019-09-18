Founders Brewing Co. is a making a big change.

The Grand Rapids brewery will add KBS to its year-round lineup in 2020.

KBS, an imperial stout, has been a seasonal beer in Founders’ Barrel-Aged Series.

Beginning in February, KBS will be available all year in four-packs of 12-oz bottles and on draft across Founders’ distribution network.

KBS is brewed with coffee and chocolate and then aged in bourbon barrels. Its tasting notes include cocoa, roasted coffee, vanilla and charred oak. Its ABV should come in around 12%.

Founders is also making its first variant of KBS. KBS Espresso will add espresso beans, provided by Grand Rapids-based Ferris coffee, to the brew’s aging process.

KBS Espresso will be released in February. It will be available in four-packs of 12-oz bottles, 750-ml bottles and on draft across Founders’ distribution network.

Photo via fb.com