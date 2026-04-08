The Butler did it!

Saugatuck, Michigan should be on the list to be named in the top ten wonders of the world. I really don’t have a dog in the fight. Even so, each and every time I visit, my breath slows, as does the velocity of my steps, because she is just that kind of town. Sometimes I make a few other stops while strolling the artsy shops. This time, I was drawn to the water’s edge of the grand old staple called The Butler, quietly wondering what to expect as rumor had it, some new blood had arrived in the kitchen.

Nestled right on the waterfront in downtown Saugatuck, The Butler has been a beloved casual American restaurant and bar for more than 60 years, known for its classic fare, fresh seafood, and spectacular views of Lake Kalamazoo harbor.

Photo Courtesy of The Butler, Saugatuck

Humdrum, it is not! Harken back to the times you personally visited while you take inventory of how great you feel as you walk through the doors. You will not be hit with “new car smell” as all the wooden structures, beams, and bars hold the tales of over half a century of land lovers and sea goers who have tied up dockside to get a taste of their famous mushroom caps, as I did. You just have to.

Sorry about my gushing, but before I lose my point: bring the family, go alone—but whatever you do, go ‘back in time’ and get yourself to The Butler.

This isn’t fine dining, per se — it’s more casual waterfront dining with a long history and a hearty menu that’s made to satisfy. Think seafood, steaks, sandwiches, salads, and the restaurant’s signature Butler Burger — a half pound classic that’s become a local favorite. Prices for main courses range from around $16 for classic burgers to near $29 for premium seafood, and creative dishes like a Lobster & Shrimp Roll ($22) or Lake Perch ($26) attract seafood lovers.

Others were enjoying the world-famous Butler Burger, but I, alas, went for the Oktoberfest offering of schnitzel, as I actually had the real thing to compare it to, having experienced that delightful dish in Düsseldorf. I love to try specials, and the chef was mighty proud to serve them up, having been at the helm for 16 years. Luckily for us, he stayed on long enough to pass along the recipes, standards, and rhythms of the kitchen to the new kids, who kept the ambience, history, and flavors intact.

God bless all chefs who share their secrets with newcomers. Not all restaurants manage a transition like that. No mystery why I’ll be returning again and again. The Butler did it.