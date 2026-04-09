A star-studded Summer Concerts lineup

Summer is coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, and with it, a season of live music that promises to electrify. The 2026 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series will feature 34 shows between Wednesday, May 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, including 13 acts making their Gardens debut, four exciting new artist pairings, and eight performers returning after more than 20 years.

Since 2003, the Gardens have brought internationally renowned artists to West Michigan, and this year’s lineup reflects that tradition. The 1,900-seat Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater offers tiered lawn seating, free on-site parking, and full-service concessions. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or a low-rise chair* and even a picnic, all while enjoying views of the Gardens and Sculpture Park.

“From the lush, manicured lawn seating to the ivy-covered stage, the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater offers a uniquely beautiful and intimate setting to experience live music, surrounded by world class art and nature,” said Carol Kendra, chief operating officer of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “With free, on-site parking and a variety of unique concessions hand crafted by our award-winning culinary team, each concert is a relaxed, memorable experience. We are delighted to present this year’s lineup and look forward to another unforgettable summer of live music at Meijer Gardens.”

Tickets and Presales

Tickets go on sale for members at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, and for the general public at 9 a.m. Friday, April 24. Tickets are available at AXS.com/MeijerGardens, and the AXS Mobile ID app allows concertgoers to use their phones as tickets, transfer them securely, and manage orders digitally.

Members may purchase up to six tickets per show during the presale, which runs through Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m. Memberships purchased or renewed by Tuesday, April 14, at 5 p.m. qualify for the presale. Public sales begin Friday, April 24, also with a six-ticket-per-show limit.

2026 Summer Concerts Lineup

All concerts start in the evening, around 7 p.m., with gates opening earlier for lawn seating and pre-show activities. Ticket prices vary by show; check the Gardens website for details.

MAY

Wednesday, May 27 – O.A.R.

JUNE

Sunday, June 7 – The Wallflowers with Early James

Monday, June 8 – Sierra Ferrell

Wednesday, June 10 – Five for Fighting with Edwin McCain

Friday, June 12 – An Evening with Wilco

Monday, June 15 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Tank and the Bangas

Wednesday, June 17 – An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio featuring Jeff Tansky

Friday, June 19 – Tash Sultana

Monday, June 22 – An Evening with Pink Martini All-Stars

Wednesday, June 24 – Larkin Poe with The Record Company

Sunday, June 28 – An Evening with Little Feat – The Last Farewell Tour

JULY

Wednesday, July 1 – St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Nathan Graham

Thursday, July 2 – Matteo Bocelli

Friday, July 10 – Ziggy Marley with J Boog

Monday, July 13 – Lucy Dacus with Smidley

Wednesday, July 15 – Trampled by Turtles

Thursday, July 16 – Shakey Graves with Cam Neal

Monday, July 20 – Buddy Guy – Buddy Guy 90 Tour

Wednesday, July 22 – KALEO with Dawes

Thursday, July 23 – An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sunday, July 26 – St. Vincent with Grand Rapids Symphony

Monday, July 27 – Houndmouth

Thursday, July 30 – Brothers Osborne

AUGUST

Monday, Aug. 3 – Jesse Welles with Steph Strings

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife

Thursday, Aug. 6 – An Evening with The Beach Boys

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Umphrey’s McGee with moe.

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Mat Kearney

Sunday, Aug. 16 – Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Wednesday, Aug. 26 – ZZ Top with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Friday, Aug. 28 – Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Punch Brothers

Monday, Sept. 14 – Indigo Girls

Wednesday, Sept. 16 – Switchfoot

Tickets are available online at AXS.com/MeijerGardens.

The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Life EMS, and Ladd’s, a U.S. Golf Cars company. Media sponsors include Star 105.7 and FOX17.

*Low-rise chairs are defined as 12 inches from the front of the seat bottom to the ground and 32 inches to the top of the chair back. No other chairs are permitted in the venue. Visit https://www.meijergardens.org/ for more details.