A West Michigan winery is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Tasting Rooms in the country. Nominees were submitted by a panel of experts. USA Today’s editors narrowed it down to a final set and now it’s up to us to vote.

Dablon Vineyards and Winery, located in the hilly terrain of Baroda, is the only Michigan tasting room from the Mitten State to make the list. And for good reason– they do things a bit differently than the others.

For starters, the elegant, yet casual tasting room is a venue fit for connoisseurs and newcomers to the wine scene in that they cater to everyone. The experienced staff is welcoming and will walk you through choices aimed at your specific tastes. With 17 varietals and more than 30 wines from which to choose, you’re certain to find many that will more than meet your standards and some that will knock your socks off!

In addition to making the finals of the 10Best tasting rooms, Dablon was also chosen by Midwest Living as the Best Winery in the Midwest. I had to find out what all the fuss was about, so this past weekend I hopped in the car with my daughter and made the quick drive down. I’ve had my share of Michigan wines, and while there are a couple of whites I would take to any dinner party, I’ve personally found our state’s reds a bit lacking…until now.

Dablon’s wines surpassed expectations and then some! Dry Reds, un-oaked Chardonnay (that tasted more like a Sauvignon Blanc) and some spectacular out-of-the-ordinary red blends, including a unique Tempranillo Tannat and another must-try called, “Producer’s Cut” were among my favorites.

Dablon is the only tasting room in Michigan to have made the esteemed list. At present the tasting room is in sixth place.

People can vote once per day through noon on July 10, 2023. Vote here.

You might need to take a drive this weekend to experience the tasting room and charming outdoor seating area situated smack dab in the middle of the hillside vineyard, but you only have to go as far as these local retailers and restaurants to sample the wine.

