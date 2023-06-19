Bring on the FAM

An event designed to get people look at the Heartside Business District and South Division with new eyes is slated for Saturday, June 24. FAM on SoDIV will take place, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The “FAM” stands for Fashion, Art, Music.

“It’s a ‘rapid prototype’ of a bigger event we’re working on for the first week of ArtPrize, and we’re eager to spread the word,” said ArtRat Gallery owner Matthew Rothenberg, who is also the president of the Heartside Business Association.