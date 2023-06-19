Bring on the FAM

An event designed to get people look at the Heartside Business District and South Division with new eyes is slated for Saturday, June 24. FAM on SoDIV will take place, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The “FAM” stands for Fashion, Art, Music.
“It’s a ‘rapid prototype’ of a bigger event we’re working on for the first week of ArtPrize, and we’re eager to spread the word,” said ArtRat Gallery owner Matthew Rothenberg, who is also the president of the Heartside Business Association.
The event will feature:
- Treats and performances and sales in the shops between Fulton and Wealthy
- Acoustic musicians performing along the route
- A free trolley bus running from Monroe Center, with stops along the route to Wealthy — plus an onboard history tour
Rothenberg said he’s working to make some good things happen quickly for South Division in particular and Heartside in general. Read more about the event here.
