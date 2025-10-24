Five Things to Do This Weekend in West Michigan

As fall colors reach their peak and Halloween excitement fills the air, West Michigan comes alive with music, art, and spooky fun. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado, an art lover, or a thrill-seeking festival-goer, this weekend offers something for everyone. Here’s your guide to what’s happening October 24–26 across the region.

Jazz by Flugelhorn: Dmitri Matheny Quintet – Jazz from the Silver Screen

Friday, Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | The Block, Muskegon

Flugelhorn virtuoso Dmitri Matheny brings cinematic flair to the stage with Jazz from the Silver Screen, a concert featuring timeless film-inspired jazz classics. Known for his warm tone and lyrical mastery, Matheny—protégé of legendary horn player Art Farmer—returns to Michigan where his journey began at Interlochen Arts Academy. Expect a night of soul, nostalgia, and world-class musicianship. Location: 360 W Western Ave, 2nd Floor, Muskegon | theblockwestmichigan.org

Oddities on Ottawa: Garage Bar & Grill’s Halloween Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 25 | 2–11 p.m. | Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids gets a spooky makeover for Oddities on Ottawa, the Halloween-inspired street festival hosted by Garage Bar & Grill. National electronic artist Figure headlines this year’s two-stage event, known for his bass-heavy “Monsters” series that’s perfect for a night of thrills. The party features food trucks like Street Chef Shaw and Arcane Pizza, a costume contest, and eerie street performers. Owner Kevin Farhat promises “an unforgettable experience in all its creepy glory.”

Tickets: $25 | Eventbrite Link

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Oct. 24, 2025 – March 15, 2026 | Grand Rapids

This weekend marks the U.S. career retrospective debut of renowned Catalan sculptor Jaume Plensa at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Known for works exploring the human form and spirit, Plensa’s exhibition spans four decades, featuring large-scale installations like Talking Continents and Forgotten Dreams. An opening preview and conversation with the artist will take place Oct. 23 for members. Additional programming, including a curator’s tour on Nov. 9, deepens the experience.

More Info: meijergardens.org/plensa

Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival

Oct. 24–26 | DeVos Place, Downtown Grand Rapids

Back for another high-energy year, the Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival celebrates the art of ink with over 375 world-renowned tattoo artists from around the globe. Enjoy live tattooing, competitions, vendors, and even a Worst Tattoo Contest (with a free removal prize!). Don’t miss the $1,000 Costume Contest on Saturday night for the best Halloween getups. Tickets: Weekend $60 | Daily $27.50 | grandrapidstattoo.com

Downtown Holland Trick-or-Treating

Saturday, Oct. 25 | 10 a.m.–12 p.m. | Downtown Holland

Families can kick off Halloween early with Downtown Holland’s annual Trick-or-Treat event, featuring over 50 local businesses handing out candy. Sponsored by Adient, the event also includes face painting, games, and prizes at GDK Park. Rain or shine, it’s a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a fall morning downtown. Bonus: Stop by Freedom Village for their festive Trunk-or-Treat during the same hours. Details: downtownholland.com

Whether you’re chasing art, music, or mayhem, West Michigan has your weekend covered. Bundle up, get out, and make the most of this vibrant fall weekend.