Taste of Muskegon Tour unveils 2021 map

Taste of Muskegon is gearing up to host the first of its two major events this year with the unveiling of a tour map of restaurants and food trucks countywide.

Taste of Muskegon Tour 2021 — a weeklong food festival celebrating restaurants and food trucks throughout the county — kicks off in one month and will run June 12-19.

Local restaurants will prepare a Taste menu of up to four feature items. People will be able to order a full portion of any featured item or a Taste Flight with bite-size portions of the full Taste menu.

“For safety reasons, we moved the traditional Taste of Muskegon to September for this year. The third week of June is when we usually celebrate Muskegon’s rich culinary scene, so we decided to add the Taste Tour to honor that week,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “It’s still so important to support our locally owned restaurants that have struggled through this past year. This is a great way for people to get out of their routines and try some new places, new dishes and support our community.”

Taste of Muskegon is produced by the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority. The main event, Taste of Muskegon, will return to Hackley Park from Sept. 24-25. More information is available here.

The Taste Tour Map will offer 34 destinations, including: