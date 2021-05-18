Long Road Distillers announces Cadillac location

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced it will be opening a new off-premises tasting room in downtown Cadillac.

Visitors to the new tasting room will be able to enjoy craft cocktails, samples of Long Road spirits and will be able to purchase bottles and canned cocktails to-go.

Long Road Distillers – Cadillac will be at 412 S. Mitchell St. in the former Better Bodies Health and Fitness Center. Over the past year, significant investment has been made on the site to remodel the building, rebuild the on-site parking lot and prepare it for this type of use.

“The space at 412 S. Mitchell is big and bright and will bring a lot of new vibrancy to this portion of downtown,” said Kyle Van Strien, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “It’s the perfect setting for enjoying our craft cocktails and a quick bite to eat.”

The facility will have a large bar, retail space and both indoor and outdoor seating for guests. Long Road plans to partner with local food trucks to offer food options to visitors of the tasting room. In the future, Long Road Distillers – Cadillac also will be available for special events such as wedding receptions and corporate events.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to join the downtown Cadillac community,” said Jon O’Connor, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “As the gateway to northern Michigan, we’re very familiar with the area and have always enjoyed spending time in and around downtown. We’ve had our eye on this location for over a year.”

Long Road said it hopes to open the new tasting room in mid-June. In the meantime, the finishing touches are being placed on the building and outdoor seating area.

Long Road is seeking bartenders and servers to join their team. Interested persons are encouraged to learn more and apply online.

In addition to its headquarters in Grand Rapids, Long Road has a cocktail bar and restaurant in Grand Haven and is in the process of opening a new tasting room in Charlevoix. Products are available for purchase to-go from each location and at over 2,500 retailers throughout Michigan.