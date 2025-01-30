Twenty Years of Excellence

Located at 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar has been a beloved fixture in Grand Rapids for 20 years. Known for serving quality seafood and steak, and its elegant dining room, Leo’s cuisine and professional, yet approachable staff make every visit memorable. With its soaring ceilings and romantic lighting, the restaurant’s atmosphere strikes the perfect balance between formal fine dining and cozy comfort.

What you may not know about this upscale institution is that it has of the best Happy Hour deals in town. Every Monday through Thursday, Leo’s offers reduced prices on high-quality cocktails and starters. On my last visit I ordered a cocktail, tuna sashimi & Asian slaw, and a side of tasty doctored up Brussels sprouts. Cost: $24, an absolute steal, especially given the quality of the ingredients. The Happy Hour menu is offered 3 to 5 p.m. in the bar only. Caveat emptor: Leo’s menu changes often in accordance with what’s fresh.

Seasonal Menu Changes:

Fresh Ingredients, Fresh Ideas

One of the reasons Leo’s remains a top choice for both locals and visitors is the restaurant’s commitment to fresh, seasonal ingredients. During my visit, I sat down with General Manager Brian Miller, who spoke at length about how the menu changes based on availability, with many dishes rotating as ingredients come in and out of season.

“We base a lot of our menu changes on what’s fresh and available. The options we offer can vary from year to year depending on a variety of factors,” Miller said.

While he didn’t provide specifics for the January menu (it will depend on what’s in season at that time), he did mention that some of the current dishes, like the Branzino and Chilean Sea Bass, would likely be replaced by something fresh and in season. He talked about the Seafood Bake, a menu item that is a bit of a cult classic. There was an outcry from the public when it was taken off the menu, so for those who protested— it’s back on!

It’s clear that Miller and the entire Leo’s team are dedicated to creating dishes that reflect the best of what’s available, taking pride in sourcing the finest ingredients and adapting to what’s in season.

For the Non-Seafood Lovers: Leo’s Has You Covered

While Leo’s is known for its seafood, it also offers plenty for those who aren’t as keen on fish and if you’re someone who can’t imagine a meal without meat, Leo’s won’t disappoint. Leo’s routinely earns a lot of votes for “Best Steak” in this magazine’s yearly Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey.