Twenty Years of Excellence

Located at 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar has been a beloved fixture in Grand Rapids for 20 years. Known for serving quality seafood and steak, and its elegant dining room, Leo’s cuisine and professional, yet approachable staff make every visit memorable. With its soaring ceilings and romantic lighting, the restaurant’s atmosphere strikes the perfect balance between formal fine dining and cozy comfort.
What you may not know about this upscale institution is that it has of the best Happy Hour deals in town. Every Monday through Thursday, Leo’s offers reduced prices on high-quality cocktails and starters. On my last visit I ordered a cocktail, tuna sashimi & Asian slaw, and a side of tasty doctored up Brussels sprouts. Cost: $24, an absolute steal, especially given the quality of the ingredients. The Happy Hour menu is offered 3 to 5 p.m. in the bar only. Caveat emptor: Leo’s menu changes often in accordance with what’s fresh.
Seasonal Menu Changes:
Fresh Ingredients, Fresh Ideas
One of the reasons Leo’s remains a top choice for both locals and visitors is the restaurant’s commitment to fresh, seasonal ingredients. During my visit, I sat down with General Manager Brian Miller, who spoke at length about how the menu changes based on availability, with many dishes rotating as ingredients come in and out of season.
“We base a lot of our menu changes on what’s fresh and available. The options we offer can vary from year to year depending on a variety of factors,” Miller said.
While he didn’t provide specifics for the January menu (it will depend on what’s in season at that time), he did mention that some of the current dishes, like the Branzino and Chilean Sea Bass, would likely be replaced by something fresh and in season. He talked about the Seafood Bake, a menu item that is a bit of a cult classic. There was an outcry from the public when it was taken off the menu, so for those who protested— it’s back on!
It’s clear that Miller and the entire Leo’s team are dedicated to creating dishes that reflect the best of what’s available, taking pride in sourcing the finest ingredients and adapting to what’s in season.
For the Non-Seafood Lovers: Leo’s Has You Covered
While Leo’s is known for its seafood, it also offers plenty for those who aren’t as keen on fish and if you’re someone who can’t imagine a meal without meat, Leo’s won’t disappoint. Leo’s routinely earns a lot of votes for “Best Steak” in this magazine’s yearly Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey.
Their 9-ounce Filet Mignon is a favorite, praised for its tenderness and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Miller even joked that it’s so tender you could cut it with a butter knife. Another great option for meat lovers is the Ribeye Au Poivre, which comes with a peppercorn crust and a rich, flavorful sauce. And if you’re in the mood for something completely different, the Cajun Chicken Tortellini combines the heat of Cajun spices with tender pasta and a creamy sauce.
In the mood for a basic burger? Again, Leo’s does not disappoint. The Leo’s Burger is the perfect choice for those looking for the classic yet casual comfort that can be found when indulging in top quality ground beef.
A Perfect Happy Hour, Plus More
I wasn’t planning on going overboard, but when the food is this good, it’s hard not to indulge. The tuna sashimi, served with a mound of delicious Asian slaw was just enough to satisfy my hunger, though the slaw could have easily been a meal on its own. The portion sizes at Leo’s are generous, making it clear that the restaurant doesn’t cut corners. While I tried to stick to the specials, I quickly found myself eyeing the rest of the menu. Having had a big bowl of hearty Zuppa Toscana for lunch earlier (a recipe featured on page 59), I wasn’t planning on anything overly filling. So I decided to order some oysters (see sidebar at right).
For my main dish, I went with the Branzino, a Mediterranean fish that’s light and flaky but often plagued by too many bones. At Leo’s, however, the fish was flawless. It was meaty and well- prepared, topped with a rich apple cider demi-glaze. The accompanying side of buttery green beans and wild rice elevated the dish, adding a nice balance to the fish’s delicate flavor.
As much as I wanted to save room for dessert, I had already overindulged. On my next visit I plan to order the Nutella Crème Brûlée or the Apple Pear Crisp (if it’s not out of season!)
A Grand Rapids Classic for a Reason
Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar continues to be a go-to for both seafood lovers and those seeking an exceptional steak. With its focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, impeccable service, and welcoming ambiance, it’s no wonder it’s remained a favorite in Grand Rapids for 20 years. Whether you’re there for the oysters, the steak, or a cocktail at Happy Hour, you’re guaranteed a memorable experience every time.
All about the oysters
Oysters are not only a treat for the taste buds but also for the soul. At Leo’s, you can find several varieties depending on what’s fresh that
day, and each type has its own unique flavor profile. The restaurant typically offers a selection of Barstool, Blue Points, and Duxberry oysters, but they’re always experimenting with new sources based on what’s available, so the above may or may not be on the menu when you go.
Good oysters aren’t typically that easy to find in this part of Michigan, let alone reasonably priced. But at Leo’s, they’ve earned a reputation for serving some of the freshest oysters in town. I’ve had my share of good oysters, but these were exceptional, and they came with a variety of sauces to complement their delicate flavor. The cocktail sauce had a sharp kick of horseradish, while the sweet chili vinegar offered a subtle sweetness that balanced out the briny taste.
I opted to try three different types: Barstool oysters from Prince Edward Island, Blue Points from New York, and Duxberry oysters from Cape Cod. The Barstools were small but packed with flavor, while the Duxberry
oysters, harvested from the nutrient-rich waters of Duxbury Bay, were plump and full-bodied. But it was the Blue Points that stole the show. They were meaty, tender, and full of the distinct briny sweetness that I’ve come to expect from East Coast oysters. It’s worth noting that the name “Blue Point” is steeped in controversy, stemming from a 1908 New York law that allowed only oysters harvested from a specific area to
be labeled Blue Point — a fact that makes their true identity a bit of a seafood quagmire, but the ones at Leo’s were nothing short of fantastic.
Given how far seafood has to travel to reach Grand Rapids, freshness is key. The quality of Leo’s oysters speaks volumes about their commitment to sourcing the best ingredients, no matter the season. Pair your oysters with a glass of crisp white wine or a tangy Pineapple Painkiller, and you’ve got yourself a perfect start to any meal. If you’ve never tried oysters before, Leo’s is a great place to begin your journey.
