A SUBlime Addition to the Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market, a hub for local food entrepreneurs, has announced that Rudy’s Sub Shop will be the newest addition to its Market Hall. Owned by Jeffrey Butzow, the sub shop will take over the space currently occupied by his Pinktail Poke brand, with renovations set to begin immediately. Rudy’s Sub Shop is expected to open by the end of February, ahead of a March 1 target date.

“While we are happy with Pinktail’s performance, I’ve always wanted to open a sub shop and with Rudy’s Subs, I think we can redefine the quick-service sandwich landscape by putting our own gourmet spin on things,” said Butzow.

Rudy’s Sub Shop will serve fresh, made-to-order sub sandwiches, stacked high with premium, fresh-sliced meats and vegetables, all on fresh-baked bread from Field & Fire Bakery. The collaboration with Field & Fire emphasizes the supportive, community-focused environment of the Downtown Market, where local businesses often partner to showcase the best of what the region has to offer.

The sub sandwich market has seen notable growth in recent years, with increasing demand for healthier, innovative options. Rudy’s Sub Shop aims to tap into this trend by offering a high-quality, fresh alternative to traditional sandwich fare, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and ties to the Grand Rapids food community.

Butzow, who first opened Fish Lads in the Downtown Market in 2013, is well known for his commitment to high-quality, fresh food. In addition to Fish Lads, he has opened several other businesses within the Market, including Carvers (an artisan butcher shop), High Tide Soda (a craft soda bar with over 500 varieties), and Pinktail Poke, which will close temporarily on February 3 for remodeling and menu development ahead of the launch of Rudy’s Sub Shop.

“Our focus with Rudy’s Sub Shop is the same as what we’ve accomplished with Fish Lads, Carver’s, Pinktail, and High Tide—give consumers what they want to eat most, conveniently located at the Downtown Market,” said Butzow. “The time and location are right for a sub shop that includes fresh-sliced meats and vegetables, piled high, on fresh-baked bread, which we will be buying from our friends at Field & Fire.”

Throughout the transition, High Tide Soda will remain open to serve customers.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market continues to be a vibrant, year-round destination that brings together small businesses and food entrepreneurs in the heart of the city. Open seven days a week, it is home to 20 local artisan food merchants and restaurants, and it regularly hosts public events that celebrate the region’s culinary diversity.

For more details, visit downtownmarketgr.com.