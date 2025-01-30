Vote Meijer Gardens: Best Sculpture Park 2025

Voting runs through Feb. 17, and the community is invited to support Meijer Gardens by voting daily at https://bit.ly/VoteMeijerGardens.

“Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has long been recognized as a leading cultural organization in the country. This designation by USA Today 10Best raises awareness about this incredible destination and showcases the vibrant arts and culture scene within West Michigan,” said Meijer Gardens President and CEO Charles Burke. “We ask our community members to vote daily for Meijer Gardens to help us win ‘Best Sculpture Park’ for a third year in a row.”

Meijer Gardens is the only sculpture park in Michigan to be nominated, joining 19 other top sculpture parks from across the United States. It has already claimed the title of “Best Sculpture Park” in both 2023 and 2024. The nominees for the Readers’ Choice Awards are selected by a panel of experts, and the final list of 20 is curated by editors of 10Best. Once the finalists are chosen, the public can vote once per day in each category. The top 10 winners will be announced on Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. EST.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can vote for Meijer Gardens by visiting https://bit.ly/VoteMeijerGardens and casting a daily vote throughout the voting period.

As Meijer Gardens celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025, it remains a cherished destination for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and families. Since its opening in 1995, the park has been committed to offering engaging exhibitions, educational programs, concerts, and community events, solidifying its place as a key cultural hub in West Michigan.