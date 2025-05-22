Free lunch at Rosa Parks Circle + 9 things to do this weekend

From free lunches and live music to art workshops and local parades, Grand Rapids has plenty of events lined up this Memorial Day Weekend. Here’s what’s happening across the city, starting today!



Thursday, May 22

Relax at Rosa: Free Lunch + Live Music

Downtown Grand Rapids kicks off Memorial Day weekend early with a free lunchtime celebration. Relax at Rosa, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and sponsored by Comcast, will fill Rosa Parks Circle with food trucks, live music, and a generous helping of community spirit. From noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, the first 50 guests at each of the seven food trucks will enjoy a free meal courtesy of Comcast (limit $20 per person, while supplies last).

Expect a flavorful lineup with options like Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Luna Bella’s, Semifreddo, Kory’s Antojitos, Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas, Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ, and Dune Buggy. While you enjoy lunch, take a moment to learn about Comcast RISE, a small business grant program offering $5,000 grants, media packages, and more to 100 local entrepreneurs.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

When: Thursday, May 22, 2025, from Noon – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free (first 50 meals at each food truck covered by Comcast; max $20/meal)

Tickets: No registration needed; first come, first served

Demographics: All ages, foodies, downtown workers, live music fans

Attend a Boot-Scootin’ Benefit for Paws With A Cause

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend early with Hats & Hounds, a boot-scootin’ benefit for Paws With A Cause that blends Southern charm with tail-wagging fun. This Thursday evening event at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto features live bluegrass music by Round Creek Trio, hearty Southern-style eats, drinks, raffles, games, and the ever-popular Best Dressed Hound & Handler Contest.

Back for its second year, the event raises funds to support the growing demand for custom-trained assistance dogs for individuals with disabilities. You’ll also have a chance to meet PAWS clients and hear how these dogs are transforming lives. Tickets are just $25 and include all food and drinks. Well-behaved, vaccinated pets over 16 weeks old are welcome on a leash.

Where: Wildwood Family Farms, 7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto

When: Thursday, May 22, 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person (includes food and drinks)

Tickets: pawswithacause.org/news-events/annual-events

Demographics: Dog lovers, families, community supporters, charitable event-goers

Friday, May 23

Feast at Food Truck Fridays with Live Music by School of Rock

Kick off Memorial Day weekend with Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park, a beloved weekly event that brings the community together for a night of great food, local shopping, and live entertainment. Dozens of local food trucks will line the park offering everything from savory street eats to indulgent desserts.

This Friday, enjoy a live performance by School of Rock, showcasing young local musicians. Shop from local small business vendors, sip something cold at the nonprofit-supporting beer tent, and soak up the festive summer vibes along the Grand River.

Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE

When: Friday, May 23, 5–9 p.m.

Cost: Free entry; food and drink for purchase

Tickets: No ticket needed

Demographics: All ages, families, foodies, music lovers

Saturday, May 24

Participate in the Riverside Parkrun Grand Rapids

Kick off your Saturday mornings with the Riverside parkrun, a free, friendly, and inclusive weekly 5K event in Grand Rapids’ Riverside Park. Whether you prefer to walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply cheer others on, this event welcomes all paces and fitness levels.

Riverside parkrun emphasizes community, health, and fun — no pressure, just a great way to connect and get moving outdoors. The event is run entirely by volunteers, so if you want to get involved beyond running, they’d love your help.

Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE (north end of park)

When: Saturday, May 24, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free (registration required before first run)

Tickets: No tickets; bring a scannable barcode for timing

Demographics: All ages and fitness levels, runners, walkers, volunteers, families

Attend a Community Art Workshop for Veterans & Families

Art becomes a medium for healing at Hero’s Corner this Memorial Day weekend, where Healing in Arts will host a free collaborative workshop for veterans and their loved ones. The session invites participants to share their experiences and express themselves creatively—no prior art skills required.

Led by the nonprofit’s creative team, the workshop will contribute to a large-scale community art piece that will debut at ArtPrize 2025, offering a powerful public tribute to the resilience and stories of military families.

Where: Hero’s Corner, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: RSVP encouraged via email (pamela@healinginarts.org) or on Facebook

Demographics: Veterans, military families, caregivers, community members interested in the arts

Sunday, May 25

Discover what sculptures might be thinking! at Exhibition Explorations: Contemporary Sculpture Busts

Join an educator at Meijer Gardens for a guided look at sculpted busts and take part in a lively, creative activity that encourages imaginative engagement with art.

In addition, visitors can participate in the daily “Thought Bubble” gallery station, where you’ll match visual prompts with your own ideas of what these striking sculptural figures might be contemplating.

Where: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with admission ($22 adults, $17 seniors, $16 students, $11 kids 3–13, free for members)

Tickets: Admission at MeijerGardens.org or at the gate

Demographics: Families, art lovers, kids and teens, educators

Monday, May 26

Attend the Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Honor and remember the lives of those who served with the City of Grand Rapids’ Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and winds through downtown to Veterans Memorial Park, followed by a touching ceremony with honor guards, tributes, and keynote addresses.

Where: Parade begins at Lyon & Ottawa, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 101 Fulton St E

When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No ticket required

Demographics: All ages, families, veterans, community members

Go to the Cascade Township Memorial Day Ceremony

Cascade Township invites residents to its annual Memorial Day Ceremony outside the Cascade Library. Highlights include remarks by a Marine veteran, live music, a Civil War re-enactor color guard, and flag-raising by local Scouts.

Where: Outside the Cascade Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE

When: Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No registration required

Demographics: Families, veterans, civic-minded residents, history lovers

Spend the day thrifting at the Salvation Army Memorial Day Sale

Celebrate Memorial Day with savings that also support recovery services. All eight West Michigan Salvation Army thrift stores will offer 50% off all clothing, with free refreshments at the Battle Creek location.

Where: All eight Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across West Michigan

When: Monday, May 26, 2025 (typically open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Cost: 50% off all clothing; free refreshments at Battle Creek location (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Tickets: No registration required

Demographics: Families, budget-conscious shoppers, sustainability advocates

DIY Fireworks: Saturday & Sunday Only

Organize Your Own Fireworks Show (What You Need to Know)

Fireworks are allowed within Grand Rapids city limits only between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (May 24–25). Violations can cost $1,000 per offense.

Where: Within Grand Rapids city limits

When: Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25, 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Cost: Free to use (if permitted), but fines for violations can reach $1,000

Demographics: All residents and visitors using fireworks

Fireworks Safety Tips: