Free lunch at Rosa Parks Circle + 9 things to do this weekend

From free lunches and live music to art workshops and local parades, Grand Rapids has plenty of events lined up this Memorial Day Weekend. Here’s what’s happening across the city, starting today!
Thursday, May 22
Relax at Rosa: Free Lunch + Live Music
Downtown Grand Rapids kicks off Memorial Day weekend early with a free lunchtime celebration. Relax at Rosa, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and sponsored by Comcast, will fill Rosa Parks Circle with food trucks, live music, and a generous helping of community spirit. From noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, the first 50 guests at each of the seven food trucks will enjoy a free meal courtesy of Comcast (limit $20 per person, while supplies last).
Expect a flavorful lineup with options like Sanse Filipino Cuisine, Luna Bella’s, Semifreddo, Kory’s Antojitos, Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas, Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ, and Dune Buggy. While you enjoy lunch, take a moment to learn about Comcast RISE, a small business grant program offering $5,000 grants, media packages, and more to 100 local entrepreneurs.
Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids
When: Thursday, May 22, 2025, from Noon – 2 p.m.
Cost: Free (first 50 meals at each food truck covered by Comcast; max $20/meal)
Tickets: No registration needed; first come, first served
Demographics: All ages, foodies, downtown workers, live music fans
Attend a Boot-Scootin’ Benefit for Paws With A Cause
Kick off your Memorial Day weekend early with Hats & Hounds, a boot-scootin’ benefit for Paws With A Cause that blends Southern charm with tail-wagging fun. This Thursday evening event at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto features live bluegrass music by Round Creek Trio, hearty Southern-style eats, drinks, raffles, games, and the ever-popular Best Dressed Hound & Handler Contest.
Back for its second year, the event raises funds to support the growing demand for custom-trained assistance dogs for individuals with disabilities. You’ll also have a chance to meet PAWS clients and hear how these dogs are transforming lives. Tickets are just $25 and include all food and drinks. Well-behaved, vaccinated pets over 16 weeks old are welcome on a leash.
Where: Wildwood Family Farms, 7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto
When: Thursday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person (includes food and drinks)
Tickets: pawswithacause.org/news-events/annual-events
Demographics: Dog lovers, families, community supporters, charitable event-goers
Friday, May 23
Feast at Food Truck Fridays with Live Music by School of Rock
Kick off Memorial Day weekend with Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park, a beloved weekly event that brings the community together for a night of great food, local shopping, and live entertainment. Dozens of local food trucks will line the park offering everything from savory street eats to indulgent desserts.
This Friday, enjoy a live performance by School of Rock, showcasing young local musicians. Shop from local small business vendors, sip something cold at the nonprofit-supporting beer tent, and soak up the festive summer vibes along the Grand River.
Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE
When: Friday, May 23, 5–9 p.m.
Cost: Free entry; food and drink for purchase
Tickets: No ticket needed
Demographics: All ages, families, foodies, music lovers
Saturday, May 24
Participate in the Riverside Parkrun Grand Rapids
Kick off your Saturday mornings with the Riverside parkrun, a free, friendly, and inclusive weekly 5K event in Grand Rapids’ Riverside Park. Whether you prefer to walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply cheer others on, this event welcomes all paces and fitness levels.
Riverside parkrun emphasizes community, health, and fun — no pressure, just a great way to connect and get moving outdoors. The event is run entirely by volunteers, so if you want to get involved beyond running, they’d love your help.
Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE (north end of park)
When: Saturday, May 24, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free (registration required before first run)
Tickets: No tickets; bring a scannable barcode for timing
Demographics: All ages and fitness levels, runners, walkers, volunteers, families
Attend a Community Art Workshop for Veterans & Families
Art becomes a medium for healing at Hero’s Corner this Memorial Day weekend, where Healing in Arts will host a free collaborative workshop for veterans and their loved ones. The session invites participants to share their experiences and express themselves creatively—no prior art skills required.
Led by the nonprofit’s creative team, the workshop will contribute to a large-scale community art piece that will debut at ArtPrize 2025, offering a powerful public tribute to the resilience and stories of military families.
Where: Hero’s Corner, Grand Rapids
When: Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tickets: RSVP encouraged via email (pamela@healinginarts.org) or on Facebook
Demographics: Veterans, military families, caregivers, community members interested in the arts
Sunday, May 25
Discover what sculptures might be thinking! at Exhibition Explorations: Contemporary Sculpture Busts
Join an educator at Meijer Gardens for a guided look at sculpted busts and take part in a lively, creative activity that encourages imaginative engagement with art.
In addition, visitors can participate in the daily “Thought Bubble” gallery station, where you’ll match visual prompts with your own ideas of what these striking sculptural figures might be contemplating.
Where: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 – 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with admission ($22 adults, $17 seniors, $16 students, $11 kids 3–13, free for members)
Tickets: Admission at MeijerGardens.org or at the gate
Demographics: Families, art lovers, kids and teens, educators
Monday, May 26
Attend the Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
Honor and remember the lives of those who served with the City of Grand Rapids’ Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and winds through downtown to Veterans Memorial Park, followed by a touching ceremony with honor guards, tributes, and keynote addresses.
Where: Parade begins at Lyon & Ottawa, ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 101 Fulton St E
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tickets: No ticket required
Demographics: All ages, families, veterans, community members
Go to the Cascade Township Memorial Day Ceremony
Cascade Township invites residents to its annual Memorial Day Ceremony outside the Cascade Library. Highlights include remarks by a Marine veteran, live music, a Civil War re-enactor color guard, and flag-raising by local Scouts.
Where: Outside the Cascade Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE
When: Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tickets: No registration required
Demographics: Families, veterans, civic-minded residents, history lovers
Spend the day thrifting at the Salvation Army Memorial Day Sale
Celebrate Memorial Day with savings that also support recovery services. All eight West Michigan Salvation Army thrift stores will offer 50% off all clothing, with free refreshments at the Battle Creek location.
Where: All eight Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across West Michigan
When: Monday, May 26, 2025 (typically open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Cost: 50% off all clothing; free refreshments at Battle Creek location (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Tickets: No registration required
Demographics: Families, budget-conscious shoppers, sustainability advocates
DIY Fireworks: Saturday & Sunday Only
Organize Your Own Fireworks Show (What You Need to Know)
Fireworks are allowed within Grand Rapids city limits only between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (May 24–25). Violations can cost $1,000 per offense.
Where: Within Grand Rapids city limits
When: Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25, 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.
Cost: Free to use (if permitted), but fines for violations can reach $1,000
Demographics: All residents and visitors using fireworks
Fireworks Safety Tips:
Never allow children to ignite fireworks
Light on flat, clear surfaces
Keep water nearby
Don’t relight duds—soak them
Never launch from glass/metal
Stay sober
Avoid restricted areas like streets or schools
