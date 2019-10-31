‘Superfood café’ opening doors

A “superfood café” is about to open in Grand Rapids.

Vitality Bowls will open a location on Nov. 2 in the Shops at CenterPoint, at 3569 28th St. SE, according to the brand last week.

A family-friendly grand opening will be held from 1-4 p.m. with food samples, contests and prizes.

“We believe that healthy food can be an option for fast casual diners, and we are excited to bring Vitality Bowls to Michigan,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder and owner, Vitality Bowls.

Vitality Bowls specializes in acai bowls, a thick blend of antioxidant-rich acai berry and a variety of superfoods. The menu will feature various bowls: the green bowl with graviola, organic spirulina and organic hemp seeds; the dragon bowl with pitaya, coconut milk and bananas; and the café’s signature vitality bowl with organic açaí, strawberries and honey.

The eatery will also serve soups, panini, salads, smoothies, fresh juices, kombucha and cold brew coffee, alongside an espresso bar.

All bowls and smoothies will be prepared “without any ingredient fillers, such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives.”

The café will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vitality Bowls was founded in 2011 by Roy Gilad and Tara Gilad in San Ramon, California. It has more than 140 locations open or in development across the U.S.

Photo via fb.com