Cocktail lounge opening at lakeshore

A new cocktail lounge is set to open at the lakeshore.

Lucas Grill, owner of the Holland-based restaurant group 1983 Restaurants, will open Obstacle No. 1 in Holland, at 92 W. 8th St., on Nov. 4, according to Cheyenne Nguyen, director of operations, 1983 Restaurants.

The cocktail lounge — which will be decorated in jewel tones and have an “intimate” feel, Nguyen said — will serve wine, spirits and classic and original craft cocktails, such as a signature smoked old-fashioned prepared tableside, as well as a few light food items.

“A lot of effort will be put into the ingredients, and (the cocktails) will be named after many different famous pop culture things,” Nguyen said.

Grill will be the executive chef, and he’s hired J.P. Smith as the mixologist and bar manager.

Obstacle No. 1 is currently hiring and expects to employ five people total.

Holland-based GDK Construction was the general contractor on the project. The building is adjacent to GDK’s mixed-use development that contains the 10-screen Sperry’s Moviehouse and next door to 1983’s other new establishment, Poquito, which will serve Spanish tapas.

Obstacle No. 1’s hours will be from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m.

Through 1983 Restaurants, Grill also owns Public in Zeeland, which opened in 2012, and Seventy-Six in Holland, which opened in 2017.

Photo via fb.com