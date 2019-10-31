Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a night of authentic Michigan folk music. And much more.

Michigan-I-O

(Friday)

Listen to “forgotten folk songs” from Michigan and the Great Lakes. Their music is based on the collections obtained by Alan Lomax after being commissioned in 1938 by the Library of Congress to document Michigan’s “folk tradition.”

The concert is on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Bassnectar: A Day of the Dead Dark Party

(Friday and Saturday)

“By combining sound and force with weight, the Bassnectar experience engulfs the senses.” The experience is “more visceral than auditory, as the music sets any stage for an adventure without rules or limitations.”

The concert is on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Faire Flea

(Saturday)

Shop your “favorite and new Mitten makers” dedicated to “using their businesses as a vehicle for positive change.”

The event is on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

Día de los Muertos Family Day

(Sunday)

Learn about the holiday downtown. There will be food from local restaurants, live music, bilingual storytimes and face painting.

The day is Nov. 3 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library Main Library.

Holiday Gift Show

(Saturday)

“Get your gift on.” Organizers say you should “shop early for the best selection.” The curated lineup includes more than 30 local and regional craftspeople, artists, authors and vendors “chosen for their limited-edition” wares: home decor, gardening gear, jewelry, books, music, toys, culinary pieces, food and wine. There is also free gift wrapping.

The event is on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meijer Gardens.

