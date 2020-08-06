Steak ‘n Shake brings back carhop

Steak ‘n Shake announced the return of its drive-in service at restaurants across the U.S.

Steak ‘n Shake said the restaurant’s parking lot was the place to be on a Saturday night in the 1950s with carhops buzzing in between rows of cars filled with families, couples on dates and teenagers.

“Today’s pandemic world has enabled us to revitalize the drive-in experience with renewed purpose,” said Steve May, Steak ‘n Shake senior vice president. “Our modern version of the drive-in not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car, but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”

Customers can relieve the experience of visiting a Steak ‘n Shake of yesteryear by pulling to a parking spot denoted by signage evoking a 45 rpm record popularized in the fifties, then placing their order on the Steak ‘n Shake app. A carhop then will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.

“The relaunch of our drive-in service allows us to bring the legacy of our brand to life in an unforgettable way,” May said. “Ultimately, the return of the carhop allows us to do what we do best — serve our customers in a fun way for a memorable dining experience.”

For a complete list of locations offering drive-in service, visit steaknshake.com.