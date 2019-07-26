Spirits maker opens lakeshore taproom

An award-winning Grand Rapids distillery has opened a third location and its first lakeshore presence.

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers opened a new distillery tasting room in Grand Haven last week. The lakeshore location at 18 Washington Ave. is the company’s second offsite tasting room apart from its headquarters, production facility and cocktail bar on the West Side of Grand Rapids and a retail location in Boyne City, which opened last winter.

Visitors to the new Grand Haven location will be able to enjoy a lakeshore-inspired cocktail menu and a full food menu featuring snacks, shareables, salads, sandwiches and more. Guests also will be able to sample Long Road’s lineup of award-winning spirits, participate in special tasting events, and purchase merchandise and bottles to-go.

“Our team is excited to finally join the Grand Haven community,” said Kyle Van Strien, Long Road Distillers co-founder and co-owner. “We’ve been working on a location here for nearly two years, and it’s certainly been a long road. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been able to build!”

Long Road Grand Haven is in the heart of the downtown Grand Haven business district and less than a block from the waterfront. It features a new six-seat bar and 40-seat dining area that opens to a 10-seat patio on the sidewalk with large, sliding glass doors.

“We’re excited to bring our curated experience to the lakeshore,” said Jon O’Connor, co-founder and co-owner of Long Road Distillers. “We look forward to adding something new and unique for the residents and visitors of Grand Haven to enjoy.”

Regular hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo: Courtesy Long Road Distillers