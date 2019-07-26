Museum presents ‘Amazing Dinosaurs!’ exhibit

Dinosaurs are at a museum downtown.

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s “Amazing Dinosaurs!” exhibit is open and will run through Jan. 20, 2020.

It is a “hands-on” experience for both children and adults.

The exhibit features over 20 “touchable fossils” — more than “any traveling exhibition in the U.S.” — two fossil dig boxes and giant, interactive dioramas featuring a Tyrannosaurus rex on the prowl and a nesting raptor.

“Play the role of paleontologist for the day,” the museum says.

Photo via grcm.org