SpartanNash is supporting local restaurants

A local company is giving a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SpartanNash launched a pilot partnership with eight West Michigan restaurants. Each restaurant will create its patrons’ favorite menu items, which will be prepared and served at its grocery stores — D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market locations.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be given to the restaurants.

“This is a win-win partnership for West Michiganders and local restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash’s executive vice president and chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Restaurants are bringing team members back to work, while families can enjoy some of their restaurant favorites, discover new ones and help their local struggling restaurants. Together, we can and will build stronger communities through these local partnerships.

“For more than 100 years, our company has been headquartered here and a trusted provider of food, medicine and essential household goods. Supporting our local communities, farmers and food producers has always been vitally important to us and drives our vision to be a best-in-class company that feels local, where relationships matter.”

SpartanNash also partnered with West Michigan Tag & Label, which will work directly with the restaurants and donate the restaurant branded and ingredient labeling at no cost as a means of supporting participating local restaurants.

“Being in the food business — whether a grocery retailer, wholesaler, supplier or restaurant — we all have something in common: helping create an exceptional experience for the guests we serve,” Raya said. “Now, more than ever, we want to provide not only the financial support to our restaurants, but the emotional connectivity to some of West Michigan’s ‘must-have’ menu options.”

Participating restaurants include:

Anna’s House

Big O’s

Cedar Springs Brewery

City Built Brewery

Donkey Taqueria

Friesian Gastro Pub

Osteria Rossa

West Side Social

A complete list of restaurant menu items and the locations of the 25 pilot stores can be found at spartannash.com/restaurant-meals-to-go.