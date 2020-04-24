Watch opera performers ‘Singing in Place’

Opera Grand Rapids still belts it out while everyone’s sheltered in place, and fans can enjoy it from the best seat in their house.

Singing in Place is a four-part web series that features emerging artists streaming short recitals from their homes.

This week, Singing in Place will feature GVSU student, mother and OGR chorus member Avalon Cutts-Jones.

Cutts-Jones became involved with OGR in 2017 when a professor told her the group was performing “Dream,” a performance telling the story of Martin Luther King Jr. and encouraged her to sign up.

“I’m glad I took his advice because not only is this how I first met Maestro James Meena and the Opera GR community, but from my work in the chorus for the GR show, Douglass Tappin, the composer, offered me a role in the full production with the Toledo Opera and Opera Carolina playing Rosa Parks,” Cutts-Jones said.

The free resource is available on the Opera Grand Rapids website and social media pages.