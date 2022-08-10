Social Misfits to host date night event

Naughty Bettie and Social Misfits are teaming up again for National Couples Day.

Naughty Bettie, a lingerie boutique, and Social Misfits, a waffles and cocktails restaurant at 43 W. Fulton St. in downtown Grand Rapids, will host Misfits in the Bedroom from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

The event is the second collaboration between the two businesses.

“With how successful the Brunch & Burlesque show was, we knew we had to collaborate again,” said Kenzie Brooke, digital marketing manager for Naughty Bettie.

Brunch & Burlesque was held at Social Misfits in July.

There will be an opportunity for couples to participate in a mini photoshoot and to view some limited-edition apparel that Naughty Bettie and Social Misfits collaborated on.

“Our designer, Mary Searcy, stopped in at Social Misfits for inspiration and was immediately drawn to the teal colored walls and fun patterns,” Brooke said. “There is something so cozy, yet exciting about the design of the restaurant. The decor is fun and unconventional. The moody lighting and dark colors give the entire space this alluring and sensual vibe.

“Our Naughty Bettie/Social Misfits collaboration piece embodies just that. It is alluring and fun and we cannot wait for you to see it.”

Megan Seeley, brand marketing manager of Social Misfits, said couples can expect a leisurely night out with rhythms of jazzy swing music, candlelight, bubbles, roses, aphrodisiac-inspired small plates and sharing conversations with other couples.

The event is open to patrons age 21 and over only. Tickets are $40 each, available here.