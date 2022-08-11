Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location.

The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have updated our 30,000-square-foot Grand Rapids store to provide customers with a new shopping experience from the moment they walk in the door,” said Rod Kennedy, store director. “We are committed to providing our customers with a better shopping experience with more choices, more local and national brands and more convenience at low prices.”

The newly remodeled store also features more than 600 local artisan items, including Hummus Goodness, Good Life Naturals and Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats.

Grand Rapids Fresh Thyme Market is daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. More information is here.