Fundraiser invites participants ‘over the edge’

A Michigan disability services organization is holding its annual fundraiser, which will see participants rappelling from the roof of one of Grand Rapids’ tallest buildings.

Easterseals Michigan announced its sixth annual Over the Edge fundraiser will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bridgewater Place, 333 Bridge St. NW, and will give adventure-seekers the opportunity to rappel off the side of the building for a charitable cause.

Easterseals Michigan is a social services organization for families and individuals with disabilities. This year’s fundraiser will take place during ArtPrize.

Participants who raise $1,000 for the organization will be invited to rappel over the rooftop of Bridgewater Place, one floor higher than previous events. Those rappelling will be able to traverse the building’s entire 18 stories and 272 feet. People of all ages and abilities, including those with special needs, can participate.

“Since 2016, companies and community members in West Michigan have helped us raise nearly a half million dollars through our Over The Edge event,” said Easterseals Michigan President and CEO Brent Wirth. “Easterseals team members work with individuals struggling with mental illness or living with a disability. Many are pushed beyond their comfort zone every day. Similarly, ‘Over The Edge’ provides participants an opportunity to engage in an intense experience as a way to support the individuals we serve.”

The event will include food and music. In addition to participants, Easterseals also is looking for event volunteers and spectators to join in the fun and cheer on rappellers.

Funds raised from Over The Edge support the behavioral health services Easterseals provides across the state, including early childhood intervention, mental health, psychiatric services, substance abuse services and occupational therapy.

This year’s Over the Edge is presented by Amway, with additional sponsorships from Chick-fil-A, EOTECH and Founders Brewery.

Those interested in participating in this event as a fundraiser can register here.