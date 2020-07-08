Rx: Prevention

“It is easier to prevent diseases than to cure them,” said Dr. Tammy Born, D.O.

Born has owned and operated Born Preventive Health Care Clinic, 3700 52nd St. SE, for the past 33 years.

The clinic is focused on preventive medicine and on “patient care and providing access to medical science and information that has not yet been fully incorporated into conventional medicine.” The practice focuses on health alternatives and individual patient plans.

“I only hope that we begin a new generation of caring for our bodies and continue to encourage people to fix them,” Born said.

She shared some tips on how to boost your immune system and reduce your risk of developing a chronic health condition or illness.

Diet

“Let food be your medicine,” she said. Essentially, what you put in your body matters for short- and long-term health benefits. Eating healthy foods strengthens your immune system and makes it easier for your body to fight off viruses and illnesses that arise. It is important to take care of your body during sickness, but it is even more essential to do so when you are healthy, she said.

Starting a healthy diet can seem scary, but Born shared a tip to make it easier: “Start with your favorite fruits and vegetables, add in lean proteins and allow yourself 5% of your favorite dessert or snack.”

Nutritional supplements

There are many different supplements that people need depending on their nutritional deficiencies. The common types Born often prescribes are a multivitamin, omega-3 supplement and vitamin D because we lack sunshine in Michigan.

When patients come into the clinic saying they do not feel well, the first thing Born does is check their nutritional levels for imbalances through a urine test or blood sample. It is common for people to have a deficiency of some sort, and once the patient is put on the correct supplement program Born said they almost always feel better.

Nutritional IVs

Born also offers nutritional IVs at the clinic. Intravenous therapy delivers “nutritional vitamins, amino acids, minerals and other nutrients” directly into a vein. It is quicker than supplements because it bypasses the liver’s first-pass metabolism. Born said many Lyme disease sufferers and people who have had mono, chemo or are on antibiotics tend to benefit from a nutritional IV because it quickly puts all the nutrients back into your body to assist your immunity and gain control of the sickness. Nutritional IVs also can be effective for individuals trying to stay healthy, especially during cold and flu season.