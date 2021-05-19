Perrin Brewing announces tiki-inspired IPA

Perrin Brewing Company will release A Night in Perrin-Dise Tiki IPA on Thursday.

Part of the Side Hustle Series, A Night in Perrin-Dise (7% ABV) will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the pub at 5910 Comstock Park Drive in Comstock Park with statewide distribution to follow.

The tiki-inspired IPA is brewed to combine two of the Perrin team’s favorite things — tiki drinks and IPAs — with flavors of pineapple, orange, lime and spices.

“Tiki is all about tropical flavors and having fun,” Senior Marketing Manager Lindsey VanDenBoom said. “Add sweet fruitiness to sour citrus with a hint of spice, and you’ve got yourself A Night in Perrin-Dise. The cool thing is that all of these flavors are derived from hops.”

To celebrate the release, the Perrin Pub will offer a special menu item — Tiki Tacos with jerk-seasoned smoked pork, pineapple citrus salsa, lime sour cream and queso fresco on toasted flour tortillas — available while supplies last.

Also coming to the pub on Thursday are Call Me Hazy Tropical IPA and Albino Alligator nitro white stout.