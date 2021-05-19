Celebration Cinema South reopening Thursday

After 14 months, Celebration Cinema South in Kentwood will reopen its doors to moviegoers Thursday.

“We’ve missed showing movies on the big screen,” said Connie Mester, manager. “We miss popping fresh, hot popcorn. Most of all, we’ve missed the lively energy of moviegoers. This is a community gathering place, and we can’t wait to see friends and neighbors come back through the doors.”

The cinema, 1506 Eastport Drive SE, and Studio C in Okemos will complete the reopening of all 10 of Celebration Cinema’s Michigan indoor theatres since the pandemic started.

“It’s been a challenging year,” said Emily Loeks, director of community affairs. “We are thankful for a tremendous core team that has been thoughtful throughout and helped us prepare for this reboot.”

Movies that will be released on the big screen this weekend are “Spiral,” “Finding You,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Dream Horse,” and more releases will happen Memorial Day weekend.

June releases include “Cruella,” “A Quiet Place 2,” “In The Heights,” “Peter Rabbit 2” and “Fast & Furious 9.”

Celebration Cinema South also had its liquor license extended, which enables the theatre to begin expanding its food and beverage offerings this summer.

“This has become the norm in our theatres,” Loeks said. “We will continue to serve the world’s best movie popcorn, but our customers love the new menu options. We are committed to serving the tastiest things you can easily eat and drink in the dark.”

Celebration Cinema will continue to follow CinemaSafe guidelines, which are informed by the CDC to guide cleaning, HVAC, group spacing and other procedural considerations important through the pandemic. CinemaSafe guidelines are updated periodically and can be found on the Celebration Cinema website.

“Theatres are magical and transformative spaces. People are ready to get out of their house and share in new experiences with each other,” Loeks said. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that it will be a good one.”