Lakeshore Museum Center opening interactive turtle exhibit

Guests will be able to learn about turtles’ habitation, body and the hazards they encounter in the wild. Courtesy Lakeshore Museum Center

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon will be hosting the Turtle Travels exhibit starting Friday through Sept. 4.

The interactive exhibit will allow visitors to get a perspective on the life of a turtle. Guests will be able to learn about turtles’ habitation, body and the hazards they encounter in the wild.

When families arrive at the exhibition entrance, kids can pose as a turtle in front of a marsh habitat backdrop. The interactive games in the exhibit will help kids know what it is like for turtles to cross a road or traverse changing habitats.

Guests can be a tracker and see how biologists track animals in the wild such as an underwater video that shows how a sea turtle swim. Kids can also trek along the turtle terrain and see how slow and steady turtles move.

The exhibition has a variety of family-friendly components, including:

  • A Swiss Army turtle with moveable feet illustrating how turtles’ limbs are adapted to fit their environment
  •  A station to build the arch of a turtle’s shell
  • A restful spot to lounge on a turtle and discover the many turtles that star in children’s tales

Admission for the Turtle Travels exhibit is free for Muskegon County residents and museum members, and $5 for nonresidents ages 3 and up.

