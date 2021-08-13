One Bourbon’s Whiskey League returns

Whiskey League is back at One Bourbon beginning in September.

Participants will have the chance to drink a wide variety of whiskies during a series of exclusive events at One Bourbon’s private dining space, the Lounge and Oak Room.

Sessions will take place every Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8-Oct. 13. Each league session will feature different special guests who will teach participants about their particular specialties and how to better appreciate spirits.

Those interested can register online at One Bourbon’s website. The purchase includes access to all six sessions and a commemorative rocks glass and T-shirt. There are only 30 spots per league.

The next Whiskey League cohort will take place Oct. 20-Nov. 24 with tickets going on sale at the end of September.