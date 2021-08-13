Grand Rapids Symphony celebrating more than 40 years of DeVos Performance Hall concerts

Next month, the Grand Rapids Symphony will host BRAVO!, a celebration of more than 40 years of performances at the DeVos Performance Hall.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the performance hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Music director Marcelo Lehninger will lead the orchestra in a Gershwin Program, which will include “Cuban Overture,” “Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” Pianist Stewart Goodyear also will perform during the hourlong concert.

During the evening, awards will be given to ASM Global, the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) and Suellen Bandyk, who is the winner of the Nancy and Ray Loeschner Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award.

ASM Global is an international management and services company that manages the DeVos Performance Hall. CAA is a seven-member board that administers DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena.

Concert tickets range from $18-$89. For more information, including ticket sales, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony’s website.