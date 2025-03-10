Your New Favorite: Side Piece

When Steven Martinez opened Basalt, a Tex-Mex brunch spot, in Grand Rapids’ Fulton Street Market in 2020, he had no idea it would lead him to a late-night bodega. But after years of building a loyal following with breakfast tacos and burritos, Martinez saw a gap in Eastown’s food scene after dark—and Sidepiece Bodega was born.

“We’ve tried dinner, but it’s not quite worked,” Martinez says. “The quest was to figure out what people are looking for at night that Basalt wasn’t able to provide.”

Sidepiece Bodega is Martinez’s answer to the lack of local late-night options. Open Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight, the bodega offers a window service where Eastown residents can grab comfort foods like burgers, taquitos, pizza rolls, and burritos. Martinez wanted to offer something better than the usual chain options, serving affordable, local food that excites the neighborhood.

“We’ve got a burger that we’re really proud of,” he says. “People talk about Black Napkin being nearby, but they close early. That’s where we come in. We offer a late-night burger people are really excited about.”

The bodega’s menu is designed to hit the spot for those late-night cravings. But it’s not just about the food: Martinez also stocks essentials like snacks, ramen, and even over-the-counter medications, making it a true neighborhood hub. The service window, tucked into what was once a small closet at Basalt, gives the space an authentic bodega feel.

“We spent a month every day working on it,” Martinez says, referring to the transformation of the closet into the bodega. “We wanted it to be something people could rely on when they’re out late.”

As Sidepiece grows, Martinez plans to expand hours and continue offering food and community through the late-night window. Whether you’re grabbing a late-night snack or a burger after a night out, Sidepiece Bodega is quickly becoming a must-visit spot in Eastown.

Sidepiece Bodega

1450 Wealthy St SE

Thursday–Sunday, 6 p.m.–Midnight

Delivery via DoorDash & Uber Eats