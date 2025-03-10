20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get ready to don your greenest attire and embrace the luck of the Irish at the Annual Downtown Holland St. Patrick’s Day Parade! This festive community celebration, brimming with Irish charm and spirit, takes place on Saturday, March 15, at noon. The parade will start at the Holland Civic Center and head east along 8th Street, concluding at the intersection of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue.

The parade is a joyous tribute to Irish culture, heritage, and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, celebrating both the legendary life of St. Patrick and Irish pride. You’ll be immersed in a vibrant sea of green, with attendees donning everything from shamrocks to leprechaun hats. Expect to see imaginative floats, festive costumes, and lively performances throughout the procession, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Families can also enjoy sweet treats and exciting giveaways for the kids.

A standout feature of the parade is the reenactment of the famous legend of St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland. According to tradition, St. Patrick used his staff to chase snakes into the sea, symbolizing the end of paganism in Ireland. Whether you view it as a literal event or a symbolic victory, it’s a fun and memorable moment in the parade. Along with the snake-chasing spectacle, you may even spot a leprechaun or two, adding to the whimsical charm of the day.

This family-friendly event lasts about 30 to 40 minutes, providing plenty of time to enjoy the lively floats, colorful costumes, and festive energy. Whether you’re soaking in the Irish cheer, catching a glimpse of a leprechaun, or reliving a legendary tale, the Downtown Holland St. Patrick’s Day Parade is sure to be a highlight of your holiday celebrations.

For more information, visit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 8th Street Facebook page or contact the event organizers at saintpatrickparadeon8th@gmail.com.